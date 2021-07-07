Expand / Collapse search
‘Multiple injuries’ after tornado touches down on Georgia naval base

By Meteorologist Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Updated 30 mins ago
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Tropical Storm Elsa floods St. Petersburg streets

Storm surge warnings were issued for St. Petersburg, Florida, and surrounding areas on July 7, 2021, as Tropical Storm Elsa flooded parts of the region. Credit - findave3 via Storyful

KINGS BAY BASE, Ga. - A suspected tornado touched down at Naval Submarine Base in Kings Bay, Georgia Wednesday, causing multiple injuries and damage, the naval base confirmed to FOX Television Stations.

"There are reports of multiple injuries and damage to multiple recreational vehicles in the base RV park, and also reports of damage to buildings and structures on the installation," the base wrote on social media.

According to Lt. Stewart Phillip, the tornado touched down at approximately 5:50 p.m. local time.

coast3_georgia

Radar issued by the National Weather Service (NWS)

"As many as 10 people have been injured," Phillip, a commander at Submarine Group 10 at the naval base, told FOX Television Stations. "All of those injured have been classified as non-serious or minor injuries." 

The base said many of those injured were transported to local medical facilities for treatment.

Damage assessments are ongoing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

The suspected tornado struck as Tropical Storm Elsa continues to move northeast from Florida into Georgia, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and flooding to areas.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, Elsa moved inland and was about 75 miles southeast of Tallahassee with sustained winds of 50 mph.

Timelapse footage shows storm clouds moving over Florida's Gulf Coast

Ominous clouds brought heavy rain to parts of Trinity, Florida, as Tropical Storm Elsa moved up the state’s west coastline on July 6, 2021. Credit - Robert Tabanguil via Storyful

Forecasters said the system would move north to Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia before heading out in the Atlantic Ocean later this week.

Tornado watches and warnings were issued Wednesday morning in several states, including Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

This is a developing story.
 