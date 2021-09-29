MTA's finances, congestion pricing under scrutiny from lawmakers

Lawmakers in Albany grilled MTA officials Thursday about the state of its finances as the agency tries to recover from the pandemic.

The MTA has received or expects to receive nearly $15B in federal assistance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, customers are still dealing with reduced and interrupted service, while the MTA continues to contend with possible service cuts and delays to capital improvement projects.

"We have enough money to last us a couple of years until congestion pricing is effectuated and then develops a revenue source that can be bonded," said Acting MTA Chairman and CEO, Janno Lieber.

Congestion pricing places a toll on drivers who enter Manhattan south of 60th Street. The toll is meant to discourage drivers while raising money for the MTA, and estimated $52B in additional revenue.

While the state legislature approved the plan, not all lawmakers say they are along for the ride.

At a virtual congestion pricing public hearing Wednesday for northern suburbs residents, Rockland County Assemblyman Mike Lawler spoke out against it.

"Rockland County residents pay the second-highest property taxes in America, and so congestion pricing will severely hurt those families who are traveling to NYC to work," said Assemblyman Michael Lawler.

