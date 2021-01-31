MTA unveils travel plans as dangerous storm approaches NYC

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 7:00 PM EST until TUE 6:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
12
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 AM EST until TUE 6:00 AM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 3:00 AM EST, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 3:00 PM EST, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 4:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 4:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Western Ulster County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
High Wind Warning
from MON 7:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County

MTA unveils travel plans as dangerous storm approaches NYC

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY
article

Credit: Metropolitan Transportation Authority

NEW YORK - With a major winter storm potentially bringing over a foot of snow to New York City, the MTA has unveiled its plans to deal with the first major snow event of the year.

Beginning Monday at 12:01 a.m., LIRR trains will operate on a weekend schedule, which will remain in effect through Tuesday evening. Late-night service on Metro-North will end early Monday evening.

In order to prevent subway trains from being blocked in yards, they may be stored underground on express tracks with could impact express service on Monday. Above-ground service may be reduced or suspended if snowfall is especially heavy.

New York City snowstorm update

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced cancellations and changes ahead of a major winter storm that was set to hit New York City.

Buses will be running on a reduced schedule Monday and all local buses will be fitted with tire chains. Articulated buses will be replaced by shorter ones.

Finally, MTA Bridges and Tunnels will be implementing an empty and tandem tractor-trailer ban beginning at 6 a.m. Monday.

However, the MTA is urging customers to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

"This is a serious winter storm with high snowfall levels predicted," MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye said. "MTA employees will be working hard over the next 48 hours and beyond to prepare for and respond to the storm. Even still, we strongly recommend New Yorkers stay home, stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel on Monday and Tuesday until the storm subsides."

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!