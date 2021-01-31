MTA unveils travel plans as dangerous storm approaches NYC

article

With a major winter storm potentially bringing over a foot of snow to New York City, the MTA has unveiled its plans to deal with the first major snow event of the year.

Beginning Monday at 12:01 a.m., LIRR trains will operate on a weekend schedule, which will remain in effect through Tuesday evening. Late-night service on Metro-North will end early Monday evening.

In order to prevent subway trains from being blocked in yards, they may be stored underground on express tracks with could impact express service on Monday. Above-ground service may be reduced or suspended if snowfall is especially heavy.

Buses will be running on a reduced schedule Monday and all local buses will be fitted with tire chains. Articulated buses will be replaced by shorter ones.

Finally, MTA Bridges and Tunnels will be implementing an empty and tandem tractor-trailer ban beginning at 6 a.m. Monday.

Advertisement

However, the MTA is urging customers to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

"This is a serious winter storm with high snowfall levels predicted," MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye said. "MTA employees will be working hard over the next 48 hours and beyond to prepare for and respond to the storm. Even still, we strongly recommend New Yorkers stay home, stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel on Monday and Tuesday until the storm subsides."