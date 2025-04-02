MTA unveils first fully redesigned subway map in nearly 50 years

article

The Brief The MTA has unveiled its first fully redesigned New York City subway map in nearly 50 years. The new map includes clearer text, better use of space, improved accessibility icons, and QR codes that link to real-time info on the MTA website. The redesign also extends to digital station screens, which now update every 5 seconds and feature platform-specific arrival alerts for improved rider experience.



The MTA has introduced the first full resign of New York City's subway map since 1979.

The new map, designed with accessibility and digital clarity in mind, is being rolled out system-wide and draws inspiration from iconic past versions while incorporating modern rider needs.

What we know:

The map, unveiled by the MTA on Wednesday, draws from previous versions, and aims to make it easier for riders to find their way around, all while providing the most essential travel information in an easily readable, bright, bold, and orderly manner.

"The new MTA is focused on a quality, 21st century customer experience, and it’s about time our map caught up," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. "The new version is much easier to read while also reflecting all the enhancements we’ve made over the years."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ MTA Chair & CEO Janno Lieber, NYCT President Demetrius Crichlow, and Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara unveil a major redesign to the New York City Subway Map at Times Sq-42 St on Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)

By the numbers:

The new subway map incorporates:

Over 470 station updates

Text optimized for legibility, using horizontal layout and single-line formatting

Bold lines and ADA-friendly design for clarity

High-frequency real-time data updates every 5 seconds on digital screens

The backstory:

The new map was designed by the MTA’s Creative Services Mapping Department and, like many major subway systems around the world, utilizes a diagrammatic style, employing bold, straight lines that make it easier for the eye to follow and more suitable for digital users.

Although the map is a new design, the creative team drew inspiration from previous maps including:

Preserving the official brand colors established by the 1979 and 1998 Hertz maps

Using a similar geometric and diagrammatic aesthetic introduced with the 1972 Vignelli diagram and revived by successors, Waterhouse Cifuentes

What they're saying:

"The subway map is both an iconic symbol of New York and a tool that everyday riders and first-time users of our system use to get around," said New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow. "This modern redesign makes it easier to navigate the system—especially during service changes—and has a quintessential New York look that riders will appreciate for years to come."

"This map rollout is utilizing the dedicated space in every subway car and the thousands of digital screens in the transit system to provide customers with detailed and up-to-date service information," said MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara. "I want to thank our customers for their input and the creative team for their years of work to update this iconic piece of the New York City Subway system."

What's next:

The new subway map for weekdays, late nights, and weekends is already displayed on station digital screens and will soon appear onboard R211 subway cars. Replacing physical maps in the remaining subway cars will be done in phases over the coming weeks. The MTA plans on celebrating the redesigned map throughout 2025.