MTA to test platform barriers at three NYC subway stations

The spike in crime and deadly incidents in the New York City subway system, like the death of Michelle Go last month when she was pushed onto the train tracks at the time square subway station by a mentally Ill homeless man, has the MTA putting in place new safety measures.

The MTA is looking to install platform barriers between the platform and the tracks to prevent people from falling or being pushed onto the tracks.

The pilot program will be rolled out at three stations: the Times Square seven line, the third Avenue L line and the Sutphin Boulevard JFK E line.

The MTA says the engineering at those stations is already in place to make the program work.

This comes as the city is working to crack down on crime in the subway system and as Mayor Eric Adams' subway safety plan is being rolled out this week.

Teams of social workers and clinicians are being paired up with police officers to go into subway stations to reach out to the homeless and offer them alternatives. They are focusing on six lines, the A, E 1, 2, 3, N, R, and 7 lines.

The MTA's CEO and Chair, Janno Lieber, told Good Day New York that the NYPD has been enforcing the MTA's rules of conduct and says already they've been seeing results.