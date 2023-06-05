MTA to build subway platform gates at three NYC subway stations

The MTA is finishing up designs on platform gates that will be built at three New York City subway stations.

The $100M pilot project was announced in February 2022, after several incidents, including one where a homeless man allegedly shoved Michelle Alyssa Go in front of an oncoming train in Times Square.

The platform doors will be installed at:

The Times Square 7 train

The Third Avenue L train

The Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue E train

Platform gates, or screens, are used in stations around the world to prevent falls or people being pushed onto the tracks.