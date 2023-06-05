Expand / Collapse search

MTA to build subway platform gates at three NYC subway stations

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
New York City
The MTA is finishing designs on platform gates to be installed a three NYC subway stations.

NEW YORK - The MTA is finishing up designs on platform gates that will be built at three New York City subway stations.

The $100M pilot project was announced in February 2022, after several incidents, including one where a homeless man allegedly shoved Michelle Alyssa Go in front of an oncoming train in Times Square.

The platform doors will be installed at:

  • The Times Square 7 train
  • The Third Avenue L train
  • The Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue E train

Platform gates, or screens, are used in stations around the world to prevent falls or people being pushed onto the tracks. 