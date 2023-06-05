MTA to build subway platform gates at three NYC subway stations
NEW YORK - The MTA is finishing up designs on platform gates that will be built at three New York City subway stations.
The $100M pilot project was announced in February 2022, after several incidents, including one where a homeless man allegedly shoved Michelle Alyssa Go in front of an oncoming train in Times Square.
The platform doors will be installed at:
- The Times Square 7 train
- The Third Avenue L train
- The Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue E train
Platform gates, or screens, are used in stations around the world to prevent falls or people being pushed onto the tracks.