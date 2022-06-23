MTA testing hidden cameras inside subway cars to fight crime

The MTA has some new weapons in its transit crime-fighting arsenal: surveillance cameras hidden in dozens of subway cars.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey has confirmed that there are two cameras per car, installed on 65 cars to start.

If the pilot program is successful, the hidden cameras may eventually expand to the agency’s entire fleet.

Davey says the cameras cannot be monitored around the clock, but are, instead, intended to be used by cops to pull evidence of incidents happening below ground.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The initiative was launched into action shortly after the April 12 Sunset Park subway shooting that left twenty-nine people injured.

Shooting suspect Frank James was taken into custody after a thirty-hour-long manhunt.

However, the lack of security camera footage from the 36th Street Station, where the attack unfolded, has come into scrutiny.

It has also called attention to the agency’s extensive camera network, which didn’t extend to the actual train cars, themselves.

The NYPD later said that the cameras were not working properly, allowing James to seemingly slip away undetected.

Despite the city’s attempt to add new layers of safety for commuters, straphangers are often left riding in fear.

According to New York City police, transit crime is up more than 54% this year to date.

Mayor Adams rolled out a new single patrol plan this week, where transit bureau cops would split up to cover more ground.

Officials are not revisiting that policy after an officer on solo patrol was attacked by a homeless man at Brooklyn’s Pennsylvania Avenue Station.

Two cops will now walk through every train in separate directions but stay within each other’s sight.