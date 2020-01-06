Expand / Collapse search

MTA: Misplaced transponder caused subway mess

NYC Subway
NEW YORK -  

Signal problems near Grand Central-42nd Street created major delays on the 7 line on Monday morning. The MTA said that human error was the cause. Reported by Linda Schmidt

Subway riders traveling from Queens to Manhattan on Monday morning had to deal with a commuting nightmare.

Signal problems near Grand Central-42nd Street created major delays on the 7 line, according to MTA New York City Transit. And officials admitted that human error was the cause.

"A transponder in an area of weekend track work on the 7 line that is designed to confirm the precise locations of trains was re-installed in the wrong location after work concluded before the morning rush hour," Sally Librera, the senior VP of subways, said in a statement. "That caused trains to not connect properly to the transponder, resulting in slow speed operation as a safety precaution."

Librera said the mistake and the resulting delays were "completely unacceptable to our customers and to us."

The MTA said that a dozen subway lines had problems Monday morning in separate incidents.

