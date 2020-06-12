MTA expands program using UV light to disinfect subway cars

Germ-killing ultraviolet lamps are the latest tools in the MTA’s arsenal to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“Back on May 19, we began the pilot using ultraviolet light to work on killing viruses and bacteria,” said NYC Transit Vice President and Chief Mechanical Officer John Santamaria.

The MTA unveiled the next stage of that pilot program on Friday, expanding the UV light technology from just one car to an entire 11-car train.

Medical experts say that Ultraviolet C, one of the three types of light on the UV spectrum, can eliminate COVID-19 along with other viruses and bacteria like the seasonal flu.

“There are two types of UVC that we’re talking about here,” said David Brenner, Director of the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University. “One is what is normally called conventional germicidal UV light, and that's what’s actually being used in the MTA subway system.”

According to Dr. Brenner, it isn’t safe for people to be directly exposed to conventional UVC light, which is why the MTA is testing out the technology during the hours of 1 and 5 a.m. while the subways are closed for routine cleaning.

Advertisement

“What we’ve been working on, also, is a different type of ultraviolet light called Far UVC. The idea being, that you can actually use it while people are around,” Dr. Brenner said.

Officials hope to eventually use the high-tech system to disinfect its entire fleet on a daily basis, but some skeptical commuters say they’ll stick to other means of transportation for now.

As states continue to ease their coronavirus restrictions, Dr. Brenner says that it could be beneficial to have Far UVC lights in even more indoor spaces where it is hard to maintain social distancing, including areas like hospitals, plans, schools, and restaurants.