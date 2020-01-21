MTA: Bus ridership is down except along 14th Street

When it comes to public transit, many New Yorkers are beginning to steer clear of the city's bus system. Ridership decreased for the sixth-straight year in 2019, hitting its lowest level in two decades, according to MTA statistics.

But it is a whole different story along 14th Street in Manhattan where ridership has increased by 19% on weekdays and up to 25% during the morning rush. Travel times have also dropped by 36%.

Why? The city partially banned cars on 14th Street between 3rd and 9th Avenues between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The street is known as a "busway." And transit advocates are pushing for more busway projects across the city.

The MTA has been working to combat declining ridership by redesigning bus routes across the boroughs, introducing all-door boarding and a convenient tap-and-go fare payment system.