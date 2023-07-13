MTA bus, box truck collide on Upper East Side

An MTA bus and box truck collided on the Upper East Side.

It happened Thursday morning at 85th St. and Lexington Avenue.

According to the NYPD, it appears the bus was parked at a stop letting passengers off when the truck pulled up too quickly behind the bus.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

It’s unclear if there were any other injuries. Both vehicles remained on scene.

Last week, a double-decker tour bus rammed into an MTA bus in Manhattan after running a red light, leaving dozens of people with injuries, officials said.

The accident happened Thursday just after 7 p.m. on E 23rd St. and 1st Avenue in Kips Bay.

According to authorities, around 50 people, including the drivers of both buses, were injured as a result of the crash.

Eighteen of them were taken to hospitals for evaluation. None reportedly suffered any life-threatening injuries.

Injuries included cuts, bruises, scrapes, some suspected fractures and a few head and neck injuries.

Witnesses said the impact of the crash was so strong that it felt like an earthquake.

The FDNY had to use ladders and ropes to pull people from the windows, especially on the tour bus, where one exit path was blocked.

Police said the tour bus driver was issued a summons for running the red light.