Tour bus, MTA bus collide in Manhattan, at least 40 injured: FDNY

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Gramercy Park
The scene of a bus crash in Manhattan on Thursday that left 40 people injured. (Credit: @FDNY via Twitter)

MANHATTAN - Dozens of people were reportedly injured when a double-decker tour bus and an MTA bus collided in Manhattan on Thursday evening.

The FDNY said the accident happened just after 7 p.m. on East 23rd Street and 1st Avenue near Gramercy Park. 

Authorities say there are approximately 40 people injured as a result of the crash. 

18 people were taken to nearby hospitals, and none reportedly suffered any life-threatening injuries. 

Those injured sustained cuts, bruises, scrapes, some suspected fractures, and a few head and neck injuries. 

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information. 