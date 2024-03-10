MTA: Semi-trailers banned on 7 bridges Monday due to high winds
NEW YORK CITY - Due to high winds, the MTA Bridges and Tunnels will ban empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks on its seven bridges on Monday.
The ban on semis is set to begin at 8 a.m. and is anticipated to last through 10 p.m.
The ban is in effect on the following bridges.
- Bronx-Whitestone Bridge
- Cross Bay Bridge
- Henry Hudson Bridge
- Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge
- Robert F. Kennedy Bridge
- Throgs Neck Bridge
- Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
Pedestrian walkways at the Cross Bay Bridge and Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge will also be closed, but the walkways at the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and Henry Hudson Bridge will remain open, depending on weather conditions.
