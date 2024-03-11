Wind Advisory NYC: Gusts up to 60 mph could spark power outages, flight delays

While the weekend storm makes its way out of the region, cold, blustery conditions continue as New York City faces the risk of tropical-storm-force wind gusts, the weather forecast shows.

The entire NYC area is under a Wind Advisory, in effect until 11 p.m., as wind gusts could reach up to 60 miles per hour.

This graphic shows the forecast wind gusts in the Northeast and New England on Monday, March 11, 2024. (FOX Weather)

This raises concerns about flight delays at NY and NJ airports as well as the risk of power outages due to trees and other debris falling onto utility lines.

In fact, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey because of high wind gusts. The airport reported a wind gust of 59 mph on Monday morning. That ground stop has since been canceled.

In the city, the MTA Bridges and Tunnels are banning empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks on its seven bridges on Monday. Click here for the full list.

Power outage tracker

If your area is under threat, check the outage maps below.

NY power outages

Click HERE for the latest numbers.

NJ power outages

Click HERE for the latest numbers.

CT power outages

Click HERE for the latest numbers.

Are there delays or cancelations at NYC-area airports?

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

LaGuardia is currently experiencing inbound flights delayed at an average of 1 hour and 18 minutes due to wind.

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

Newark Airport status

Newark is currently experiencing inbound flights delayed at an average of 1 hour and 29 minutes due to wind.

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

JFK Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

FOX Weather contributed to this report.