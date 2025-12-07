MTA braces for extreme cold in NYC: safety measures in place

The Brief The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is gearing up for extreme cold temperatures in the New York metropolitan area on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9. NYC Transit will have additional personnel monitoring conditions on Monday and Tuesday. The transit authority also plans to monitor MTA infrastructure and deploy additional staff to key locations as needed.



The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is gearing up for extreme cold temperatures in the New York metropolitan area on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.

MTA's winter preparedness plan

The MTA said in a release on Sunday that NYC Transit will have additional personnel monitoring conditions on Monday and Tuesday. The Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad are also increasing staff to monitor and address weather-related issues.

The transit authority also plans to monitor MTA infrastructure and deploy additional staff to key locations as needed.

Additionally, the MTA is distributing cold-weather awareness materials and safety tips to all employees to reinforce personal preparedness during the extreme cold.

What you can do:

Customers are encouraged to stay informed by checking the MTA app or the MTA website for real-time service updates.

Access-A-Ride will operate on a normal schedule, with drivers advised to be vigilant for passengers seeking shelter, the press release states.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if there will be any service interruptions due to the extreme cold, but the MTA is prepared to make adjustments as needed.