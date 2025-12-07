Expand / Collapse search

MTA braces for extreme cold in NYC: safety measures in place

Updated  December 7, 2025 6:45pm EST
Severe Weather
Wintertime hits NYC: extreme cold week of Dec. 7

The Brief

    • The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is gearing up for extreme cold temperatures in the New York metropolitan area on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.
    • NYC Transit will have additional personnel monitoring conditions on Monday and Tuesday.
    • The transit authority also plans to monitor MTA infrastructure and deploy additional staff to key locations as needed.

NEW YORK - The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is gearing up for extreme cold temperatures in the New York metropolitan area on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.

MTA's winter preparedness plan

The MTA said in a release on Sunday that NYC Transit will have additional personnel monitoring conditions on Monday and Tuesday. The Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad are also increasing staff to monitor and address weather-related issues.

The transit authority also plans to monitor MTA infrastructure and deploy additional staff to key locations as needed. 

Additionally, the MTA is distributing cold-weather awareness materials and safety tips to all employees to reinforce personal preparedness during the extreme cold.

What you can do:

Customers are encouraged to stay informed by checking the MTA app or the MTA website for real-time service updates.

Access-A-Ride will operate on a normal schedule, with drivers advised to be vigilant for passengers seeking shelter, the press release states. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear if there will be any service interruptions due to the extreme cold, but the MTA is prepared to make adjustments as needed.

The Source: Information from a Metropolitan Transportation Authority press release.

