MTA braces for extreme cold in NYC: safety measures in place
NEW YORK - The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is gearing up for extreme cold temperatures in the New York metropolitan area on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.
MTA's winter preparedness plan
The MTA said in a release on Sunday that NYC Transit will have additional personnel monitoring conditions on Monday and Tuesday. The Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad are also increasing staff to monitor and address weather-related issues.
The transit authority also plans to monitor MTA infrastructure and deploy additional staff to key locations as needed.
Additionally, the MTA is distributing cold-weather awareness materials and safety tips to all employees to reinforce personal preparedness during the extreme cold.
What you can do:
Customers are encouraged to stay informed by checking the MTA app or the MTA website for real-time service updates.
Access-A-Ride will operate on a normal schedule, with drivers advised to be vigilant for passengers seeking shelter, the press release states.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if there will be any service interruptions due to the extreme cold, but the MTA is prepared to make adjustments as needed.
The Source: Information from a Metropolitan Transportation Authority press release.