MTA approves subway, bus fare and toll hike

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY
Ticket Machine Device in Spring Street station in Manhattan of the New York City Subway

NEW YORK - The cost of living in New York City is on the rise again after the MTA board voted to increase fares on the city's subways and buses.

The price of a single fare will increase 15 cents, to $2.90. The cost of a seven-day unlimited MetroCard will increase by a dollar, to $34, and the cost of a 30-day unlimited MetroCard will increase by $5 to $132.

Express bus fare will be raised to $7, and a seven-day express bus ticket will be raised to $64.

The price increases will go into effect on August 20.

Toll prices on bridges and tunnels are also going to increase by roughly 6% beginning on August 6.