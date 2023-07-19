MTA approves subway, bus fare and toll hike

article

The cost of living in New York City is on the rise again after the MTA board voted to increase fares on the city's subways and buses.

The price of a single fare will increase 15 cents, to $2.90. The cost of a seven-day unlimited MetroCard will increase by a dollar, to $34, and the cost of a 30-day unlimited MetroCard will increase by $5 to $132.

Express bus fare will be raised to $7, and a seven-day express bus ticket will be raised to $64.

The price increases will go into effect on August 20.

Toll prices on bridges and tunnels are also going to increase by roughly 6% beginning on August 6.