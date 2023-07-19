MTA approves subway, bus fare and toll hike
NEW YORK - The cost of living in New York City is on the rise again after the MTA board voted to increase fares on the city's subways and buses.
The price of a single fare will increase 15 cents, to $2.90. The cost of a seven-day unlimited MetroCard will increase by a dollar, to $34, and the cost of a 30-day unlimited MetroCard will increase by $5 to $132.
Express bus fare will be raised to $7, and a seven-day express bus ticket will be raised to $64.
The price increases will go into effect on August 20.
Toll prices on bridges and tunnels are also going to increase by roughly 6% beginning on August 6.