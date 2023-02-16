MSCHF Big Red Boots sell out in seconds

The oversize MSCHF Big Red Boot shoes that had become a viral sensation after celebrities were seen wearing them the past few weeks sold out in seconds after they went on sale on Thursday morning.

The huge, cartoonish red boots look like something the video game character Mega Man or legendary anime character Astro Boy would wear. "Cartoon boots for a cool 3D world," the press release for the shoes described them.

They went on sale at 11 a.m. for $350 a pair and were all gone in seconds. It was unclear how many were sold. They are already being sold for much higher prices on the secondary market.

MSCHF is behind the product. It is a Brooklyn-based art collective that is known for some wild product designs.

It promoted them stating: "Big Red Boots are really not shaped like feet, but they are extremely shaped like boots."

Lil Wayne was seen wearing the MSCHF Big Red Boots last Saturday. Coi Leray wore them at a Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Center this week.

WWE superstore Seth Rollins wore a pair during an episode of Raw this week. Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was seen wearing them at the game where LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Rapper Janelle Monáe was also seen wearing the Big Red Boots while shooting baskets.