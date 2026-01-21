Mr. Met's salary is one of the highest among sports mascots: report
NEW YORK CITY - It seems sports mascots have certainly cracked the code when it comes to the saying, "Do what you love and the money will flow."
What we know:
A recent report comparing the salaries of top-earning sports mascots and other occupations shows just how wide the gap has grown.
Mr. Met, the beloved baseball-headed mascot for the New York Mets, was ranked the 10th highest paid sports mascot with an annual salary of $89,000.
His salary is reportedly tens of thousands of dollars higher than several common occupations, including a police department sheriff.
How do they compare?
By the numbers:
The reported salaries for the top 10 highest paid sports mascots ranged from $89,000 to $625,000 — with the Denver Nuggets' Rocky the Mountain Lion grabbing the top spot.
Their salaries were compared to common occupations, such as nurses, teachers and police.
Here's the breakdown:
Mascot Salaries
- Rocky the Mountain Lion (NBA): $625,000
- Harry the Hawk (NBA): $600,000
- Benny the Bull (NBA): $400,000
- Gritty (NHL): $250,000
- Wally the Green Monster (MLB): $250,000
- Phillie Phanatic (MLB): $200,000
- Go the Gorilla (NBA): $200,000
- The Coyote (NBA): $200,000
- Hugo the Hornet (NBA): $100,000
- Mr. Met (MLB): $89,000
Occupation Salaries
- Software Developer: $132,000
- Registered Nurse: $93,600
- Accountant: $77,900
- Police & Sheriff: $77,200
- High School Teacher: $64,500
- Plumber: $61,100
- Firefighter: $59,500
- Journalist / Reporter: $55,900
- Administrative Assistant: $49,900
- Customer Service Representative: $45,900
The Source: Information from this article was provided by GamblingSites.com.