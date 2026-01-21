Expand / Collapse search

Mr. Met's salary is one of the highest among sports mascots: report

Published  January 21, 2026 8:45am EST
New York Mets
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: New York Mets mascot Mr. Met before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on April 29, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A recent report listed the top 10 highest earning sports mascots, and one New York City mascot made the list.
    • Mr. Met has one of the highest salaries across all sports mascots, according to the report.
    • The top-earning mascot made $625,000!

NEW YORK CITY - It seems sports mascots have certainly cracked the code when it comes to the saying, "Do what you love and the money will flow."

What we know:

A recent report comparing the salaries of top-earning sports mascots and other occupations shows just how wide the gap has grown.

Mr. Met, the beloved baseball-headed mascot for the New York Mets, was ranked the 10th highest paid sports mascot with an annual salary of $89,000.

His salary is reportedly tens of thousands of dollars higher than several common occupations, including a police department sheriff.

How do they compare?

By the numbers:

The reported salaries for the top 10 highest paid sports mascots ranged from $89,000 to $625,000 — with the Denver Nuggets' Rocky the Mountain Lion grabbing the top spot.

Their salaries were compared to common occupations, such as nurses, teachers and police.

Here's the breakdown:

Mascot Salaries

  • Rocky the Mountain Lion (NBA): $625,000
  • Harry the Hawk (NBA): $600,000
  • Benny the Bull (NBA): $400,000
  • Gritty (NHL): $250,000
  • Wally the Green Monster (MLB): $250,000
  • Phillie Phanatic (MLB): $200,000
  • Go the Gorilla (NBA): $200,000
  • The Coyote (NBA): $200,000
  • Hugo the Hornet (NBA): $100,000
  • Mr. Met (MLB): $89,000

Occupation Salaries

  • Software Developer: $132,000
  • Registered Nurse: $93,600
  • Accountant: $77,900
  • Police & Sheriff: $77,200
  • High School Teacher: $64,500
  • Plumber: $61,100
  • Firefighter: $59,500
  • Journalist / Reporter: $55,900
  • Administrative Assistant: $49,900
  • Customer Service Representative: $45,900

The Source: Information from this article was provided by GamblingSites.com.

New York MetsNew York CitySports