Mr. Met's salary is one of the highest among sports mascots: report

article

The Brief A recent report listed the top 10 highest earning sports mascots, and one New York City mascot made the list. Mr. Met has one of the highest salaries across all sports mascots, according to the report. The top-earning mascot made $625,000!



It seems sports mascots have certainly cracked the code when it comes to the saying, "Do what you love and the money will flow."

NY mascot

What we know:

A recent report comparing the salaries of top-earning sports mascots and other occupations shows just how wide the gap has grown.

Mr. Met, the beloved baseball-headed mascot for the New York Mets, was ranked the 10th highest paid sports mascot with an annual salary of $89,000.

His salary is reportedly tens of thousands of dollars higher than several common occupations, including a police department sheriff.

How do they compare?

By the numbers:

The reported salaries for the top 10 highest paid sports mascots ranged from $89,000 to $625,000 — with the Denver Nuggets' Rocky the Mountain Lion grabbing the top spot.

Their salaries were compared to common occupations, such as nurses, teachers and police.

Here's the breakdown:

Mascot Salaries

Rocky the Mountain Lion (NBA): $625,000

Harry the Hawk (NBA): $600,000

Benny the Bull (NBA): $400,000

Gritty (NHL): $250,000

Wally the Green Monster (MLB): $250,000

Phillie Phanatic (MLB): $200,000

Go the Gorilla (NBA): $200,000

The Coyote (NBA): $200,000

Hugo the Hornet (NBA): $100,000

Mr. Met (MLB): $89,000

Occupation Salaries

Software Developer: $132,000

Registered Nurse: $93,600

Accountant: $77,900

Police & Sheriff: $77,200

High School Teacher: $64,500

Plumber: $61,100

Firefighter: $59,500

Journalist / Reporter: $55,900

Administrative Assistant: $49,900

Customer Service Representative: $45,900