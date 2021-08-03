Mountain Creek hosts adrenaline-packed mountain bike trails

There’s an adrenaline-packed adventure just 60 miles outside of New York City. Mountain Creek in Vernon, New Jersey is well known for its waterpark and winter skiing but now you can mountain bike and traverse down 52 biking trails!

With over 60 jumps and features… some up to 15 foot jumps and drops, the trails are carved into the scenic hillside.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Whether you’re a seasoned mountain biker… or it’s your first time… there are trails for all experience levels. Similar to skiing, you’re lifted to the top of the mountain trails on a high-speed, open-air gondola.

Advertisement