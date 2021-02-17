Mount Sinai cancels COVID vaccination appointments, again, due to lack of supply

One of New York City's top hospital systems announced it was canceling dozens of COVID vaccine appointments for a second time due to lack of supply. This time around, it is not clear if those appointments will be rescheduled.

Patients with upcoming first dose appointments at Mount Sinai Hospital, some scheduled weeks in advance, have been told they would have to look elsewhere.

Mount Sinai issued a statement to FOX 5 News:

"Unfortunately, due to sudden changes in vaccine supply, we have been forced to cancel existing public vaccination appointments. All persons impacted were notified via email and text messages. Upon delivery of additional vaccine, we will reopen vaccination appointments for eligible patients. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused."

"It's really unacceptable," said NYC Councilman Mark Levine.

More than 317,000 first doses were administered last week in New York City. 55,000 shots were administered on Thursday alone. On Sunday, a record-breaking 250,000 appointments were scheduled, but Levine says that figure does not tell the full story.

"There was a backdoor link that was published that allowed people to access scheduling through some of the state sites when those who went through the front door were turned away. You have bots and other tools if you have the savvy," said Levine.

Last month, Mount Sinai immediately rescheduled the canceled appointments. That was not anticipated this time around.

Scheduling an appointment has been difficult for many New Yorkers as there is no one, central location to do so. There are dozens of different sites that require various registrations.

