Mt. Sinai cancels COVID-19 vaccination appointments due to low supply

Mount Sinai Health System alerted its patients Thursday that their COVID vaccinations have been canceled after "a sudden decrease in the amount of vaccine supplied to us."

Meanwhile, Northwell Health, NewYork-Presbyterian and NYU Langone are not canceling appointments because they book only based on the supply they have on hand, but it's not known if or when they will schedule new bookings, as they are all working with a limited supply.

NewYork-Presbyterian is vaccinating in conjunction with the state at the Fort Washington Armory, and have more than 3,300 appointments this weekend.

As for the city's health and hospital system, the Mayor's Office told FOX 5 NY they have seen no interruption in their vaccine supply. Like the Governor's Office, they are continuing to push for more shipments from the federal government.

Currently, New York is getting 300,000 doses of the vaccine each week.

FOX 5 NY reached out to the state to better understand why the vaccine was promised and pulled, but our emails went unanswered.

This latest setback comes at a time when the city and state have committed to round-the-clock mass vaccination sites, which require ample vaccine to meet the need.

It is still unclear if the vaccine is being pushed away from private hospitals to state-run sites.

New York has lobbied the incoming Biden Administration to release its full allotment of vaccine, so the state can distribute it.