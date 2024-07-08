Most stressed cities in America: Where does NYC rank?

article

From busy streets, work, and traffic are just a few stressors New Yorkers face daily.

How does NYC rank in terms of the most stressed city in America?

New York City ranked no. 36 as one of the most stressed cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 39 key metrics.

"Some stress is out of our control, due to issues with family, friends or employers. However, where you live can play a big role in how stressed you are," WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said.

RELATED: What in particular are New Yorkers stressed about?

Newark, New Jersey ranked 15th and the number one most stressed city is Cleaveland, Ohio.

While the APA doesn't have specific data for 2024 in New York, they know that money and the economy are significant sources of stress for the vast majority of Americans and that the numbers reporting both have gone up significantly in the last five years.

Map of most stressed cities in America

What stresses New Yorkers out the most?

According to WalletHub, traffic congestion is what causes New Yorkers the most stress.

"Cities with high crime rates, weak economies, less effective public health and congested transportation systems naturally lead to elevated stress levels for residents," Happe said.

RELATED: NYC has nation's most stressful commute, study finds

Other stressors include:

Avg. Weekly Hours Worked Poverty Rate Divorce Rate % of Adults in Fair/Poor Health Job Security % of Adults with Inadequate Sleep Unemployment Rate

Here's what experts have to say on how New Yorkers can alleviate their stress: