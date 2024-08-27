Noisiest city in the world: Where does NYC rank?

It appears New York City is living up to the city that never sleeps.

According to a new survey by the language-learning app Preply, it said that the Big Apple is the second-noisiest city in the world.

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 16: Cars are queued up on a street in the evening on September 16, 2023 in New York City, United States. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

The research looked at traffic, noise pollution levels, and population density.

Why is New York City so noisy?

Well, with all the traffic and popular attractions, NYC can get a bit overcrowded at times, which adds more noise.

Preply said that New York’s noise pollution levels stand at 68.91.

"We found that a whopping 999 reviews for attractions in NYC mentioned the words ‘noisy’ and ‘loud’, so be prepared for a full sensory experience," Preply said.

What city got the top spot?

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 04: General view of the Eiffel Tower and Jardins du Trocadero on June 04, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The top spot went to Paris.

Paris has a population density of 21,000 people per square kilometer and is the most populated city, Preply said.

Preply said that Paris attracts an average of 23.27 million visitors annually.

Their noise pollution level scored 58.62. This is due to the hustle and bustle in the city, the 326 bars, and vibrant nightlife, Preply said.

Full list of the top 20 loudest cities in the world: