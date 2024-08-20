These states are more fun than New York

What state could possibly be more fun than New York?

With Broadway shows, iconic restaurants, and many sights to see, there is a lot of fun that happens in the Empire State.

According to a new study by WalletHub, New York ranked the fourth most fun state in America with a total score of 58.01.

"Living in one of the most fun states can boost your mental, physical and emotional health by giving you a wide range of activities to choose from, both indoor and outdoor," WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said.

WalletHub surveyed the 50 states across 26 key metrics.

The data set ranges from movie costs to the accessibility of national parks to nightlife options per capita, WalletHub said.

Fun in New York

WalletHub said 1 means it was ranked the most fun and 25 is average.

Here's a list of what is the most fun and average in New York state:

1st – Restaurants per Capita

1st – Amusement Parks per Capita

1st – Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita

1st – Casinos per Capita

3rd – Movie Theaters per Capita

4th – Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita

4th – Fitness Centers per Capita

29th – Variety of Arts, Entertainment & Recreation Establishments

Before the summer comes to an end, check out this list of fun outdoor things to do in New York City.

Here's what states made the top 5:

Florida California Nevada New York Colorado

Why is Florida the most fun?

Florida came in first with a total score of 65.51.

WalletHub reported Florida is leading the country when it comes to the number of restaurants, amusement parks, arcades and music festivals per capita.

