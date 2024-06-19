NYC kid-friendly things to do this summer: LIST

With the school year ending and summer approaching, New York City has many fun activities for kids.

RELATED: Top 10 NYC things to do outside this summer: LIST

Here's a list of kid-friendly things to do in NYC this summer:

Museum of Ice Cream

Dive into a world-famous sprinkle pool, ride a pink subway car, and sample nostalgic ice cream flavors at this museum dedicated to everyone's favorite sweet treat! The Museum of Ice Cream in SoHo is a child's dream come true and the perfect spot to treat them to a scoop (or two) of delectable ice cream.

To purchase tickets click here.

Head to CAMP to become a Troll

Is your child a fan of the Trolls movies?

If so, take them to this enchanting Trolls experience by CAMP on 5th Aveue, the retailer and experience creator. Kids can explore and play in Bergen Town, Vacay Island, Pop Village, and more!

They'll also have the chance to ride Rhonda, the living bus, enjoy a Trollpop concert, and indulge at Mr. Dinkle’s Sparkle Spa.

To purchase tickets click here.

Head to Central Park

Central Park is one of the most visited urban parks, making it a must-mention for things to do with kids in NYC.

Beyond picnics and games of catch, the park offers numerous kid-friendly attractions, including a charming carousel near the Dairy and the delightful miniature Belvedere Castle.

One of the most popular attractions in Central Park for kids is the Central Park Zoo.

Families can explore exhibits featuring snow leopards, grizzly bears, and sea lions, among others. The zoo also offers penguin and sea lion feedings, as well as a 4-D theater showcasing wildlife exhibits with built-in sensory effects.

To purchase tickets to the zoo click here.

Spend the day at Luna Park

Head to Coney Island's Luna Park!

Experience iconic roller coasters like the family-friendly Tony’s Express, the thrilling Thunderbolt with its 90-degree drop, and the legendary Cyclone, known as the "Big Momma" of Coney Island.

In addition to those beloved amusement park classics and the timeless charm that defines Coney Island, the seaside theme park is introducing several new rides and upgrades for this summer.

Among the highlights is the highly anticipated Electric Eden Raceway, New York City’s first sustainably powered go-kart attraction.

For more information click here.

NYC Movie Nights

Freshly popped popcorn is displayed for sale inside the snack bar at the Georgetown Drive-In movie theater in Georgetown, Indiana, U.S., on Friday, July 17, 2015. Consumer confidence fell last week by the most in five months as households attitudes a Expand

NYC Parks is hosting free movie nights in parks across New York City. Tell your kids to pack a picnic and enjoy a free movie screening under the stars.

Click here to see what movies are playing and where.

Sloomoo Institute

Who doesn't love slime?

Sloomoo Institute in NYC offers an immersive slime experience that blends design and sensory play, making it an ideal destination for your children!

Located in a 12,000 square foot space in SoHo, this venue features hand-crafted, artisanal slime in a variety of textures and scents just waiting to be explored. It's a unique adventure that will delight the senses of the entire family!

For more information click here.

Play some sports at the Chelsea Pier

If your child loves sports, Chelsea Piers is a must-do.

With over 100,000 square feet on the west side of the city, it's a paradise for kids and a fantastic way to keep them active!

This place has it all, from an ice rink and swimming pool to rock climbing and even bowling at Bowlero. It's truly a one-stop destination for almost any activity you can imagine.

For more information click here.

Museum of Natural History

((Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images))

The American Museum of Natural History is one of the top things to do in NYC for kids.

The museum is known for its exhibitions on the natural world's history and scientific collections.

It has over 30 million specimens, including animals, fossils, minerals, rocks, meteorites, and artifacts.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and closed on Monday and Tuesday.

For more information click here.

Sail to the Statue of Liberty

The sun rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City on December 31, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

Another must-do for kids in the city is visiting the Statue of Liberty.

It's not just a fun experience but also a memory that will be cherished forever!

Take the ferry, capture memorable photos, and get an up-close view of one of NYC's most iconic landmarks. There are audio tours designed for kids, a museum to explore, and for those over four feet tall, the opportunity to climb up to the crown adds an extra thrill.

See a Broadway show

Casey Likes and Roger Bart onstage at the gala performance of "Back to the Future: The Musical" held at Winter Garden Theatre on July 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images)

From Back to the Future to the Lion King, there are plenty of shows for families to enjoy in NYC.

For a full list of kid-friendly Broadway musicals click here.