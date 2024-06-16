Top 10 NYC things to do outside this summer: LIST

Looking for something fun to do this summer in New York City besides watching a show?

Here are some outdoor events New York City is offering this summer.

People enjoy leisure time at a rooftop swimming pool on September 8, 2020 in Manhattan, New York. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images)

Summer in New York City is all about finding the best spots to cool off.

New York City has some of the finest private and rooftop pools for New Yorkers to enjoy. Here are a few to check out:

Jimmy, SoHo

Location: 15 Thompson St

Details: Rooftop pool with city views. Open to all on weekends after 3 pm, free access.

The Beach at Dream Downtown, Chelsea

Location: 355 W 16th Street

Details: Glass-bottom pool, pool deck, sand beach, private cabanas, full-service bar. Chaise lounge prices: $80 Weds-Thurs, $100 Fri-Sat.

Coda Williamsburg Hotel, Brooklyn

Location: 160 N 12th Street

Details: Adults-only, heated pool. Day passes: $105 per person. Cabanas and daybeds start at $95 per person.

The Summer Club, Long Island City

Location: 8-08 Queens Plaza South, Queens

Details: Rooftop pool, lounge chairs, bars, private cabanas, DJ parties. Day passes: $75, DJ parties starting at $40.

Somewhere Nowhere, Chelsea

Location: 112 W 25th St, 38th & 39th floors

Details: Rooftop pool with a secret garden theme. Open to hotel guests and the public via reservations.

TWA Pool, JFK Airport

Location: John F. Kennedy International Airport, JFK Access Road, One Idlewild Drive

Details: Rooftop infinity pool-cuzzi with runway views. Accessible to hotel guests.

Margaritaville Resort, Times Square

Location: 560 Seventh Avenue

Details: Outdoor pool in Midtown. Day passes: $100, daybeds: $200, cabanas: $500.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, DUMBO

Location: 60 Furman St, Brooklyn

Details: Plunge pool with skyline views. Accessible to hotel guests only.

Lincoln Center is preparing to kick off the third annual "Summer for the City" festival.

Couples dance on the Oasis dance floor at the (Re)Wedding at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2022 in New York City. Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City Celebrate Love: A (Re)Wedding invited a total of 500 newlyweds, people whose wedding’s were canceled o Expand

From June 12 through August 10, New Yorkers can attend over 200 events, either for free or on a pay-what-you-can basis, covering a wide range of topics, genres, and locations.

Hudson Yards hosts a fantastic series of free events for everyone each summer.

This summer series, titled "Backyard at Hudson Yards Presented by Wells Fargo," is presented by The Bowery Presents and features major acts like Keke Palmer, David Archuleta, Brynn Cartelli, Chayce Beckham, Ray Bull, and more.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 20: A model wears an illuminated cape at the EdgeNYC observation deck at Hudson Yards as the sun rises on the spring equinox on March 20, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

Rooftop views at The Greens during the private outdoor screening of "The Times of Bill Cunningham" at Pier 17 on August 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Rooftop Cinema Club

Elevate your movie-going experience this summer at Rooftop Cinema Club. Enjoy films on a Midtown rooftop with vegan popcorn, classic theater candy, and craft cocktails.

This season's schedule features classics like When Harry Met Sally, Dirty Dancing, Grease, Mean Girls, Clueless, and many more. Moviegoers can look forward to special programming for Star Wars Day, AAPI Heritage Month, Black Music Month, and Pride Month.

Rooftop Cinema club is also introducing a Saturday Cereal Club and Mimosas & Muffins Sundays.

"Movie Night" heads to Bryant Park

Paramount+ Movie Nights are returning to Bryant Park this summer.

Movie Night will take place every Monday at 8 p.m. from June 10 through Aug. 12.

Game on! CityPickle's 14-court pickleball installation has returned to Central Park's Wollman Rink.

You can reserve courts or partake in open play sessions between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily.

Go down the rabbit hole and visit the New York Botanical Garden to check out "Wonderland: Curious Nature" celebrating the magic of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

The exhibit runs now until Oct. 27.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 11: Two birds fly through the middle of the street as people gather around to watch the sun set during Manhattanhenge in Times Square on July 11, 2022 in New York City. Manhattanhenge, which happened in May and now again in Expand

Manhattanhenge, New York City's days of spectacular sunsets returns on July 12 and 13.

Manhattanhenge does not take place on the summer solstice itself. Instead, it happens about three weeks before the solstice and again about three weeks after. That's when the sun aligns itself perfectly with the Manhattan grid's east-west streets.

Where can you see it?

The traditional viewing spots are along the city's broad east-west thoroughfares:

14th Street

23rd Street

34th Street

42nd Street

57th Street

The Hayden Planetarium suggests finding a spot as far east as possible that still has views of New Jersey across the Hudson River.

The sunset can also be viewed at Tudor City Overpass in Manhattan and Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City, the planetarium said.

The city’s most beloved free summer concert series is back with an impressive lineup featuring nearly 85 free and benefit shows in Central Park, as well as in neighborhood parks across the five boroughs.

The 2024 SummerStage lineup includes T-Pain, Snail Mail, Madison Cunningham, Corinne Bailey Rae, The Metropolitan Opera, Counting Crows, Ghostface Killah, The Gaslight Anthem, Trixie Mattel and Amanda Lepore, and more.

All concerts are free except the for Benefit concerts.

Bryant Park's Picnic Performances will showcase the best of NYC, featuring acts like the New York City Opera, Jalopy Theatre, Carnegie Hall, the Harlem Chamber Players, and the American Symphony Orchestra.

Best of all, all 25 performances are free and open to the public.

Head to the Lawn Club on Fulton Street to get your own terrace and enjoy some lawn games!

When reserving a spot on the Terrace, guests can enjoy their own patio, TV screens for watching any program, and a "lawncierge" service that likely takes food and drink orders, enhancing the overall experience.

Across the entire Lawn Club, guests can enjoy games such as bocce, cornhole, croquet, shuffleboard, and a unique mini-golf-pool hybrid called "putting pool," which is exclusive to the Lawn Club.

Each lawn can accommodate between one and 11 people at once, with rentals starting at approximately $75 per hour on weekdays and slightly more on weekends.