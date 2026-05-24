More than 80 Long Island beaches under swimming advisories after heavy rainfall
LONG ISLAND, NY - Health officials on Long Island are warning residents to stay out of the water at more than 80 beaches across Nassau and Suffolk counties following heavy rainfall that may have impacted water quality.
The Nassau County Department of Health issued an advisory against bathing at 20 beaches beginning Sunday. Officials say stormwater runoff from recent rain could elevate bacteria levels beyond New York State safety standards.
The advisory is expected to remain in effect until 10 a.m. Monday, though it could be extended if additional rain falls or water samples continue to show high bacteria levels, per officials.
North Shore beaches under advisory in Nassau County include Centre Island Sound in Bayville, Crescent Beach in Glen Cove, Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay and Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing.
South Shore beaches under advisory include Island Park Beach, Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa and Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway.
"Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may cause exceedances of the New York State standard for bathing water quality," the Nassau County Department of Health said in a statement.
Local perspective:
A full list of the affected beaches can be found below:
Nassau County beaches under advisory
North Shore
- Centre Island Sound — Bayville
- Creek Club — Lattingtown
- Crescent Beach — Glen Cove
- Lattingtown Beach — Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach — Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound — Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park — Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club — Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach — Glen Cove
- Ransom Beach — Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach — Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach — Sea Cliff
- Sea Cliff Yacht Club Beach — Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach — Bayville
- Stehli Beach — Bayville
- Tappen Beach — Glenwood Landing
South Shore
- Biltmore Beach Club — Massapequa
- Hewlett Point Beach — East Rockaway
- Island Park Beach — Island Park
- Philip Healey Beach — Massapequa
Meanwhile, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services issued an even broader advisory affecting 63 beaches across the county.
Officials said the advisory was prompted by concerns that bacteria levels could exceed state standards in waterways heavily influenced by stormwater runoff and limited tidal flushing.
Health officials are recommending residents avoid swimming and other water contact activities until at least 24 hours after rainfall has ended, and two successive tidal cycles have flushed the affected waters.
The advisory spans beaches in multiple Suffolk County towns, including Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, Smithtown and East Hampton.
Among the beaches included are Tanner Park in Copiague, Corey Beach in Blue Point, Havens Beach in Sag Harbor, Crab Meadow Beach in Northport, Ronkonkoma Beach and Long Beach in Nissequogue.
Officials also warned that while the advisory specifically targets designated bathing beaches, similar conditions may exist in nearby waterways and recreational areas affected by stormwater runoff.
Local perspective:
A full list of the affected beaches can be found below:
Suffolk County beaches under advisory
Babylon
- Amityville Village Beach — Amityville
- Tanner Park — Copiague
- Venetian Shores Beach — West Babylon
Brookhaven
- Sound Beach POA East — Sound Beach
- Sound Beach POA West — Sound Beach
- Tides Beach — Sound Beach
- Beech Road Beach (NSBA) — Rocky Point
- Broadway Beach (NSBA) — Rocky Point
- Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA) — Rocky Point
- Shoreham Village Beach — Shoreham
- Shoreham Beach — East Shoreham
- Corey Beach — Blue Point
- Stony Brook Beach — Stony Brook
- Shoreham Shore Club Beach — East Shoreham
- Miller Place Park Beach — Miller Place
- Scotts Beach — Sound Beach
- Woodhull Landing POA Beach — Miller Place
- Bayberry Cove Beach — Setauket-East Setauket
- Bayview Beach — Setauket-East Setauket
- Grantland Beach — Setauket-East Setauket
- Indian Field Beach — Setauket-East Setauket
- Little Bay Beach — Setauket-East Setauket
- Soundview Beach Association Beach — Old Field
- Terraces on the Sound — Rocky Point
East Hampton
- Havens Beach — Sag Harbor
Huntington
- Eagle Dock Community Beach — Cold Spring Harbor
- Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach — Lloyd Harbor
- West Neck Beach — Lloyd Harbor
- Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach — Lloyd Harbor
- Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach — Lloyd Harbor
- Gold Star Battalion Park Beach — Huntington
- Head of the Bay Club Beach — Huntington Bay
- Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach — Huntington Bay
- Baycrest Association Beach — Huntington Bay
- Bay Hills Beach Association — Huntington Bay
- Crescent Beach — Huntington Bay
- Knollwood Beach Association Beach — Huntington
- Fleets Cove Beach — Huntington
- Centerport Beach — Centerport
- Huntington Beach Community Association Beach — Centerport
- Steers Beach — Northport
- Asharoken Beach — Asharoken
- Hobart Beach (Sound) — Northport
- Hobart Beach (Cove) — Northport
- Crab Meadow Beach — Northport
- Wincoma Association Beach — Huntington Bay
- Valley Grove Beach — Eatons Neck
- Prices Bend Beach — Eatons Neck
Islip
- West Islip Beach — West Islip
- Benjamins Beach — Bay Shore
- Islip Beach — Islip
- East Islip Beach — East Islip
- West Oaks Recreation Club Beach — West Sayville
- Brightwaters Village Beach — Brightwaters
- Bayport Beach — Bayport
- Sayville Marina Park Beach — Sayville
- Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach — Islip
- Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip) — Ronkonkoma
Smithtown
- Callahans Beach — Northport
- Short Beach — Nissequogue
- Nissequogue Point Beach — Nissequogue
- Long Beach — Nissequogue
- Schubert Beach — Nissequogue
What you can do:
Residents can get updated beach advisory information through the Suffolk County Bathing Beach Hotline at 631-852-5822 or by visiting the Suffolk County Beach Monitoring Program.
An interactive statewide beach advisory map is also available through the New York State Beach Monitoring Map.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Nassau County and Suffolk County health departments.