More than 80 Long Island beaches under swimming advisories after heavy rainfall

The Brief Health officials are warning residents to avoid swimming at more than 80 beaches across Nassau and Suffolk counties after heavy rainfall. Nassau County’s advisory is expected to remain in effect until 10 a.m. Monday, though officials say it could be extended if bacteria levels remain elevated. In Suffolk County, officials recommend avoiding swimming and other water activities until at least 24 hours after the rain ends and tidal cycles flush the waterways.



Health officials on Long Island are warning residents to stay out of the water at more than 80 beaches across Nassau and Suffolk counties following heavy rainfall that may have impacted water quality.

The Nassau County Department of Health issued an advisory against bathing at 20 beaches beginning Sunday. Officials say stormwater runoff from recent rain could elevate bacteria levels beyond New York State safety standards.

The advisory is expected to remain in effect until 10 a.m. Monday, though it could be extended if additional rain falls or water samples continue to show high bacteria levels, per officials.

North Shore beaches under advisory in Nassau County include Centre Island Sound in Bayville, Crescent Beach in Glen Cove, Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay and Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing.

South Shore beaches under advisory include Island Park Beach, Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa and Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway.

"Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may cause exceedances of the New York State standard for bathing water quality," the Nassau County Department of Health said in a statement.

Local perspective:

A full list of the affected beaches can be found below:

Nassau County beaches under advisory

North Shore

Centre Island Sound — Bayville

Creek Club — Lattingtown

Crescent Beach — Glen Cove

Lattingtown Beach — Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach — Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound — Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park — Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club — Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach — Glen Cove

Ransom Beach — Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach — Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach — Sea Cliff

Sea Cliff Yacht Club Beach — Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach — Bayville

Stehli Beach — Bayville

Tappen Beach — Glenwood Landing

South Shore

Biltmore Beach Club — Massapequa

Hewlett Point Beach — East Rockaway

Island Park Beach — Island Park

Philip Healey Beach — Massapequa

Meanwhile, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services issued an even broader advisory affecting 63 beaches across the county.

Officials said the advisory was prompted by concerns that bacteria levels could exceed state standards in waterways heavily influenced by stormwater runoff and limited tidal flushing.

Health officials are recommending residents avoid swimming and other water contact activities until at least 24 hours after rainfall has ended, and two successive tidal cycles have flushed the affected waters.

The advisory spans beaches in multiple Suffolk County towns, including Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, Smithtown and East Hampton.

Among the beaches included are Tanner Park in Copiague, Corey Beach in Blue Point, Havens Beach in Sag Harbor, Crab Meadow Beach in Northport, Ronkonkoma Beach and Long Beach in Nissequogue.

Officials also warned that while the advisory specifically targets designated bathing beaches, similar conditions may exist in nearby waterways and recreational areas affected by stormwater runoff.

Local perspective:

A full list of the affected beaches can be found below:

Suffolk County beaches under advisory

Babylon

Amityville Village Beach — Amityville

Tanner Park — Copiague

Venetian Shores Beach — West Babylon

Brookhaven

Sound Beach POA East — Sound Beach

Sound Beach POA West — Sound Beach

Tides Beach — Sound Beach

Beech Road Beach (NSBA) — Rocky Point

Broadway Beach (NSBA) — Rocky Point

Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA) — Rocky Point

Shoreham Village Beach — Shoreham

Shoreham Beach — East Shoreham

Corey Beach — Blue Point

Stony Brook Beach — Stony Brook

Shoreham Shore Club Beach — East Shoreham

Miller Place Park Beach — Miller Place

Scotts Beach — Sound Beach

Woodhull Landing POA Beach — Miller Place

Bayberry Cove Beach — Setauket-East Setauket

Bayview Beach — Setauket-East Setauket

Grantland Beach — Setauket-East Setauket

Indian Field Beach — Setauket-East Setauket

Little Bay Beach — Setauket-East Setauket

Soundview Beach Association Beach — Old Field

Terraces on the Sound — Rocky Point

East Hampton

Havens Beach — Sag Harbor

Huntington

Eagle Dock Community Beach — Cold Spring Harbor

Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach — Lloyd Harbor

West Neck Beach — Lloyd Harbor

Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach — Lloyd Harbor

Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach — Lloyd Harbor

Gold Star Battalion Park Beach — Huntington

Head of the Bay Club Beach — Huntington Bay

Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach — Huntington Bay

Baycrest Association Beach — Huntington Bay

Bay Hills Beach Association — Huntington Bay

Crescent Beach — Huntington Bay

Knollwood Beach Association Beach — Huntington

Fleets Cove Beach — Huntington

Centerport Beach — Centerport

Huntington Beach Community Association Beach — Centerport

Steers Beach — Northport

Asharoken Beach — Asharoken

Hobart Beach (Sound) — Northport

Hobart Beach (Cove) — Northport

Crab Meadow Beach — Northport

Wincoma Association Beach — Huntington Bay

Valley Grove Beach — Eatons Neck

Prices Bend Beach — Eatons Neck

Islip

West Islip Beach — West Islip

Benjamins Beach — Bay Shore

Islip Beach — Islip

East Islip Beach — East Islip

West Oaks Recreation Club Beach — West Sayville

Brightwaters Village Beach — Brightwaters

Bayport Beach — Bayport

Sayville Marina Park Beach — Sayville

Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach — Islip

Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip) — Ronkonkoma

Smithtown

Callahans Beach — Northport

Short Beach — Nissequogue

Nissequogue Point Beach — Nissequogue

Long Beach — Nissequogue

Schubert Beach — Nissequogue

What you can do:

Residents can get updated beach advisory information through the Suffolk County Bathing Beach Hotline at 631-852-5822 or by visiting the Suffolk County Beach Monitoring Program.

An interactive statewide beach advisory map is also available through the New York State Beach Monitoring Map.