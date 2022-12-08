More Americans to buy gifts for pets than in-laws, survey finds

article

Inflation is causing many Americans to reconsider who they'll be doing their holiday shopping for this year. Will it be extended family members or our four-legged friends?

According to a new survey from Personal Capital, Americans are more likely to purchase a gift for their dog than their in-laws this year.

Only 19% of respondents said they would be getting a gift for their in-laws, while 34% said Fido would be getting a present. The dog won out over nieces and nephews, too.

Overall, Americans said their shopping lists will include gifts for:

Children: 58%

Partner: 54%

Parents: 46%

Friends: 43%

My dog: 34%

Other relatives (nieces, nephews): 30%

My cat: 22%

In-laws: 19%

Co-workers: 15%

Service professionals (postal/delivery, front desk) 14%

Teachers: 7%

RELATED: Jazzy 'Charlie Brown Christmas' soundtrack swings on after 57 years

The survey showed that the average holiday shopping budget is down roughly $200 from 2021, as inflation continues to take a bite out of many Americans' wallets.

Nearly half of respondents said they will be cutting back on eating out and other non-essential purchases, a 9% increase over last year, and 37% of respondents said they would be spending $250 or less on gifts this year, with 16% saying they'll spend less than $100.

RELATED: Decorating, entertaining tips to elevate your holiday party

The poll also revealed that roughly a quarter of Gen Zers and Millenials plan to make their gift this year (more than any other age group), while 34% of Americans will be increasing their online shopping.

Top picks for gifts this year include gift cards (52%), cash (24%) and slippers or socks (24%).