Decorating, entertaining tips to elevate your holiday party

Award-winning TV personality and style expert, Carson Kressley, best known from Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, joined Good Day New York to give holiday decorating and entertaining tips with items from Ballard Designs to elevate your holiday party:

Decorate with Fresh Flowers

Always have fresh flowers no matter the occasion. You don’t need to spend a lot, but pick a quality, classic vase such as the Bunny Williams Silver Wire Cachepot, or, if you don’t have a green thumb, faux works great as well. Ballard Designs has a variety of options, including Moss Spheres, which help to bring the outdoors in.

Photo credit: Ballard Designs

Elegant Buffet

You don’t need to create an extensive tablescape – people enjoy buffet-style, so keep it simple and casual. Let guests take what they want and save time on clean up. That said, it’s all about the display: elevate your display to really catch your guests’ attention with Celebratory Cocktail Napkins, and add a focal point of the buffet setup with a statement piece such as the Jillian Cake Stand and Three Layer Cake Dome.

Photo credit: Ballard Designs

Coordinate Colors and Heirlooms

Coordinating colors allow for mix-and-matched patterns – keep it interesting and ditch the exact matching set. Kressley is drawn to the Bunny Williams Campbell House Dinnerware Collection for this reason. You can even weave in family heirlooms into your serveware for a personal touch. Also, take risks by including fun items you really love, as they can make for great conversation starters. The Bunny Williams Bamboo Tortoise Flatware are a unique version of an essential piece to any party, while the Suzanne Kasler Atelier Antlers add dimension to your walls and certainly grab guests attention.

Photo credit: Ballard Designs

Bring Fun Hostess Gifts