Missing cow on Long Island gets wanted posters

A cow has been on the run for weeks in Suffolk County after escaping a Manorville farm.

The 750-pound cow named Vienna jumped over a fence and ran off from Jerry's Farm on Aug. 27th. She has been spotted several times but has eluded capture.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue put out the posters. It also posted a video on Facebook on Friday of the cow running across a golf course. The group says the cow will be moved to a sanctuary in New Jersey when she is captured.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

This isn't the first long-term escape by an animal. Last year a Long Island bull was on the loose for around two months. It was taken to the same sanctuary where Vienna will be sent.

This summer a lynx was captured after being on the loose for several days on Long Island.