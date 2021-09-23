article

A bull that escaped from a slaughterhouse in Manorville in July and managed to evade authorities for two months has finally been caught.

Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue captured the bovine — dubbed Barnie the bull — at a former duck farm on Barnes Road in Moriches late Wednesday night, according to the Suffolk County SPCA.

The 1,500-pound bull broke through a fence just before slaughter back on July 20. He was then seen trotting through several Suffolk County communities, managing to elude capture.

Mike Stura, the founder of Skylands, set up a coral and a feeder to lure Barnie. That finally worked.

"Look who we found cruising around Long Island. He is one handsome kid," Skylands posted on Facebook along with photos of Barnie in custody.

Barnie the bull will now live at Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, N.J. (Photo courtesy of Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue)

In a news release, Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross thanked Stura as well as the Suffolk County Police Department.

"They made all department resources available, including helicopters, drones and digital signs on Sunrise Highway warning drivers to use caution," Gross said. "We would like to thank everyone for their support and concern as well as rescue groups who also assisted during this ordeal."

Barnie will live out his life at Skylands, which has a 232-acre farm in Wantage, New Jersey, for rescued and abused animals.

"No matter where they are from or from what dire circumstances they escape, they are provided with proper veterinary care, the best foods, water, a safe place to live, eat and sleep as well as lots of love around the clock," Skylands states on its website. "Every animal requires room to run and live unencumbered by the threat of harm and each one gets exactly what they need here at the Skylands Sanctuary."

