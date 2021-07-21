Runaway bull is still on the loose in Suffolk County

As of Wednesday morning, a runaway bull was still on the loose in Suffolk County on Long Island after it escaped from a slaughterhouse in Manorville.

It all started Tuesday morning when the 1,500-pound bull broke through a fence just before slaughter and took off.

Since then, it’s been seen trotting through neighborhoods nearby in Mastic and Shirley. At one point, the runaway bull ended up causing parts of Sunrise Highway to shut down.

Police got close to the bull in Mastic and tried corralling it but it escaped once again.

Police are urging people not to approach the large animal and not shoot it. Instead, they are asked to call 911 immediately.

The plan is that once the animal is caught, it will be tranquilized and taken to an animal sanctuary in New Jersey.

