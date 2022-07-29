Lynx that was roaming Long Island captured

The search is over for a lynx that was on the loose on Long Island. The Suffolk County police caught the big cat and brought it to the Strong Island Animal Rescue League. It is being checked out at the Sweetbriar Nature Center.

The animal stopped by Diane Huwer’s home in West Islip early Tuesday morning.

He was outside to feed the feral cats she cares for.

"My first thought, it was a lion," she said. "I put the food down and that’s when I saw him sitting like a statue."

Diane compared the fuzzy invader to a cat on steroids and stood in shock as Lightning, her pet cat inside, started to growl.

She says the exotic animal didn’t care for the cat food and looked like he hadn’t eaten in a while.

Judging by its docile behavior, officials believe the cat seems to be somebody’s illegal pet.

Frankie Floridia with Strong Island Animal Rescue League had reports of other sightings before the lynx was captured.

"If it was legal they would’ve reported it missing by now," Floridia said.