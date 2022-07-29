Millions of Android phones may be infected by malicious apps — delete them now

article

Three dozen malicious apps filled with adware and malware have recently been found on the Google Play Store and experts are advising any users who downloaded them to delete them immediately.

The apps pose as image-editing tools, virtual keyboards, system optimizers, wallpaper changers, and other useful tools.

According to BleepingComptuer.com, the apps, which have already been installed nearly 10 million times on mobile devices, aim to push intrusive ads on users, along with getting them to subscribe to premium services and stealing their victims' social media accounts.

The apps were initially discovered by Doctor Web, a Russian anti-malware company.

Android users are strongly advised to make sure they have not installed any of the apps (which are listed below) and if they have been installed, to manually uninstall them and perform a virus scan.

Adware apps can quickly drain your smartphone's battery by running in the background, even after being closed. They can also hide their app icons to make them difficult to find and uninstall.

The full list of apps is: