Metropolitan Riveters celebrate the legacy of 'Rosie the Riveter'

Friday marks the 80th anniversary of Rosie The Riveter. The iconic poster titled "We Can Do It!" became a rallying cry for women in the workforce and women’s independence during World War II.

Now that same gritty mentality of the iconic image is brought to life on the ice with the Metropolitan Riveters, a professional women’s hockey team playing in the Premier Hockey Federation.

"I think it’s incredible - obviously we’re a league for women, about women. The franchise means a lot to me from the beginning," said Madison Packer, the team's captain, who was also selected as the captain for the league's All-Star team.

"There’s a connection with Rosie the Riveter and where I’m from - Detroit. So it’s just important to educate people on what it is - why it’s important. And why having a female mascot in Rosie is so important to female athletes and continuing to share that message," Packer said.

The team’s home ice is actually inside American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Already drawing in fans, the league is also investing in its players. In 2023, the PHF is doubling every team’s salary cap to $1.5 million, making it the highest team salary cap in all of professional women’s sports - even surpassing the WNBA.

The Riveters will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the iconic image on Friday in their game against the Connecticut Whale.