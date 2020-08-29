Metropolitan Museum of Art reopens with coronavirus restrictions after 5-month closure

article

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is reopening to the public for the first time since March as New York City continues the long road towards reopening.

The iconic Upper East Side Museum reopened to the public on August 29, with new restrictions based on CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Capacity will be limited to just 25% and face coverings will be required for all visitors over the age of two. All visitors will also be required to have their temperatures checked prior to entering the building. The museum has also implemented more frequent cleaning and staff health checks and entry to the museum is by timed ticket or reservation only.

The Met will be open from Thursday through Monday each week. The Met Cloisters will reopen on September 12. For further information on hours of operation and ticketing, visit their website.

Other museums in the city are also in the process of getting ready to reopen. The American Museum of Natural History is set to open to the public on September 9 and to members a week earlier on September 2.