Arrest made in 2 separate Easter weekend murders in Harlem

The NYPD has arrested a man in connection with two separate murders over the Easter weekend in Harlem.

According to police, Messiah Nantwi, 21, is charged with two counts of murder, along with one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

The first attack happened Saturday around 4:40 p.m. when police said Jaylen Duncan, 19, was shot in the head near Madison Avenue and E. 132nd St. He was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Scene of the first fatal shooting in Harlem. (Citizen app)

On Sunday, police said a 36-year-old man was shot in the head just before 8 p.m. inside a smoke shop on Lenox Avenue.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The arrest for the two murders came amid a violent weekend, where five murders in total took place in the span of less than 42 hours across three New York City boroughs.

Sunday afternoon (Coney Island)

Around 2:12 p.m., police said Kristian Vargas, 23, of Brooklyn , was stabbed in the torso at the intersection of West 23 Street and Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island

Vargas was transported to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

Coney Island fatal stabbing. (Citizen App)

Saturday afternoon (Brooklyn)

Police said Ramon Cintron, 83, was found stabbed to death around 2:20 p.m. inside an apartment in Wyckoff Garden, a NYCHA complex in Boerum Hill

Police shared a poster of a man identified as Joevani Vale, who they believe may be connected to the attack.

"He’s a great person," Victor Santiago, the manager of a nearby grocery store where he bought scratch-off tickets, said of Cintron. "I consider him like a grandfather."

Saturday morning (Queens)

Police found Jevaughn Jeminson, 23, of Florida , shot multiple times in the torso just after 2 a.m. near Selover Road and Merrick Boulevard in Saint Albans

He was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not made any arrests in the three other murders.