Elderly Brooklyn man stabbed to death identified as search for suspect continues

Police presence and panic surrounded Wyckoff Gardens homes a day after 83-year-old Ramon Cintron took his last breath inside the Boerum Hill apartment building.

"He was a nice man. He used to deliver everybody their medicine and stuff like that," George Moreno said.

Moreno is one of many Cintron befriended over the years before Saturday when police say around 2:20 that afternoon someone stabbed him in his neck and right arm.

It happened inside the building where FOX 5 New York found two daughters visiting their mother on Easter Sunday now walking away from the stabbing scene grappling with their own fears of the worst.

"I’m terrified thinking something could happen to my mom. It's devastating. I tell the home attendants take care of her. Don’t you open doors for anyone. We’re so afraid for her you know" the daughters shared.

"83-year-old? Come on this could be your grandfather, my grandfather," said Victor Santiago, who manages Papa Firo Grocery and saw Cintron as his own family.

"He was joyful. He was enjoying his life," he continued. "Every time he comes, he’s always here about 5 to 5:30, he’s always here. Plays the scratch-off and once he plays the scratch-off, he stands right over here in this area where we always sit at."

The Bodega manager tells us he would spend at least once a month helping Cintron at the ATM to gather cash for his bills and now the reality is setting in that he’s no longer going to walk through door as they plea for the person responsible for the stabbing to turn himself in to police.

"If he did it to this man, he could do it to any one of us so if you’re out there, I’m asking you. I know you; you need to give yourself up," pled a nearby neighbor.

Police shared a poster of a man identified as Joevani Vale.

They say they believe he may be connected to this attack as well as a slashing of a woman in her right thigh.

The attacks happened just two blocks and roughly 90 minutes apart.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.