5 killed during violent Easter weekend across New York City
NEW YORK - The NYPD is attempting to solve five murders that took place in the span of less than 42 hours this weekend across three New York City boroughs.
Sunday evening (Harlem)
- According to authorities, a 36-year-old man was shot in the head just before 8 p.m. inside a smoke shop on Lenox Avenue in Harlem, steps from mainstay restaurants Red Rooster and Sylvia’s.
- The victim, who has yet to be identified, was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
- Police said neither the victim nor suspect worked in the smoke shop.
Police released surveillance video and images of the alleged killer. (NYPD)
Sunday afternoon (Coney Island)
- Around 2:12 p.m., police said Kristian Vargas, 23, of Brooklyn, was stabbed in the torso at the intersection of West 23 Street and Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island.
- Vargas was transported to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.
Coney Island fatal stabbing. (Citizen App)
Saturday afternoon (Harlem)
- Police said Jaylen Duncan, 19, was shot in the head around 4:40 p.m. near Madison Avenue and E. 132nd St.
- He was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Fatal shooting in Harlem. (Citizen app)
Saturday afternoon (Brooklyn)
- Police said Ramon Cintron, 83, was found stabbed to death around 2:20 p.m. inside an apartment in Wyckoff Garden, a NYCHA complex in Boerum Hill.
- Police shared a poster of a man identified as Joevani Vale, who they believe may be connected to the attack.
"He’s a great person," Victor Santiago, the manager of a nearby grocery store where he bought scratch-off tickets, said of Cintron. "I consider him like a grandfather."
Saturday morning (Queens)
- Police found Jevaughn Jeminson, 23, of Florida, shot multiple times in the torso just after 2 a.m. near Selover Road and Merrick Boulevard in Saint Albans.
- He was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not made any arrests in the murders.