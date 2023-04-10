5 killed during violent Easter weekend across New York City

The NYPD is attempting to solve five murders that took place in the span of less than 42 hours this weekend across three New York City boroughs.

Sunday evening (Harlem)

According to authorities, a 36-year-old man was shot in the head just before 8 p.m. inside a smoke shop on Lenox Avenue in Harlem , steps from mainstay restaurants Red Rooster and Sylvia’s.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said neither the victim nor suspect worked in the smoke shop.

Police released surveillance video and images of the alleged killer. (NYPD)

Sunday afternoon (Coney Island)

Around 2:12 p.m., police said Kristian Vargas, 23, of Brooklyn , was stabbed in the torso at the intersection of West 23 Street and Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island

Vargas was transported to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

Coney Island fatal stabbing. (Citizen App)

Saturday afternoon (Harlem)

Police said Jaylen Duncan, 19, was shot in the head around 4:40 p.m. near Madison Avenue and E. 132nd St.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Fatal shooting in Harlem. (Citizen app)

Saturday afternoon (Brooklyn)

"He’s a great person. I consider him like a grandfather." — Victor Santiago

Police said Ramon Cintron, 83, was found stabbed to death around 2:20 p.m. inside an apartment in Wyckoff Garden, a NYCHA complex in Boerum Hill

Police shared a poster of a man identified as Joevani Vale, who they believe may be connected to the attack.

"He’s a great person," Victor Santiago, the manager of a nearby grocery store where he bought scratch-off tickets, said of Cintron. "I consider him like a grandfather."

Saturday morning (Queens)

Police found Jevaughn Jeminson, 23, of Florida , shot multiple times in the torso just after 2 a.m. near Selover Road and Merrick Boulevard in Saint Albans

He was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not made any arrests in the murders.