McDonald's Shamrock Shake to return

McDonald's is bringing back a fan favorite — the Shamrock Shake.

The fast-food giant announced on Twitter that the yummy green mint-flavored beverage treat will be back at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time starting Feb. 21. The Shamrock Shake usually reappears this time of year to help celebrate the St. Patrick's Day holiday.

The Shamrock Shake was born in Connecticut in 1967 — a McDonald's owner-operator named Hal Rosen created the beverage to celebrate St. Paddy's Day, according to McDonald's lore. The shake then debuted nationally in select locations in 1970.

In 2020, McDonald's celebrated the 50th anniversary of the shake by debuting the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which will also return to menus on Feb. 21.

"Every year customers eagerly await the return of the Shamrock Shake — and over the past five decades, getting a sip of this green legend has become a seasonal tradition for many," McDonald's archivist Mike Bullington said in a statement in 2020. "The shake's unique history and wide spread passion for this menu item has qualified the Shamrock Shake as a beloved cultural icon."

