Mayor Eric Adams proposes NYC office workers return 3 days a week

New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants businesses to bring back in-person workers sooner, rather than later.

In an interview with CNBC, Adams said he wants some workers to return in-person three days a week, eventually extending to five days a week.

"It's time to get back to work," Adams said.

Adams said he wants to see this done within a three-week period, in order to boost office occupancy in the city, which is currently at around 30 percent.

"Let's start out with a three-day workweek, to let people see how safe it is to come back to work, then we cycle back into a five-day week," Adams said.

On Thursday, another 44,278 people tested positive for COVID-19 in New York City, more than half of the 82,094 people who tested

