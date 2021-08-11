Mask mandates reinstated in parts of Connecticut

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Orange County, Putnam County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Sussex County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County

Mask mandates reinstated in parts of Connecticut

By Wire and Staff Report
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Connecticut
FOX 5 NY
Woman wearing two masks over her mouth and nose article

CONNECTICUT - Bridgeport, Hartford and Stamford will be mandating indoor mask-wearing amid another coronavirus surge fueled by the delta variant, city officials said Tuesday.

Hartford and Bridgeport's requirements will take effect Wednesday and Stamford's will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, the mayors of those cities said.

"We can’t afford to take a step back to closures or capacity mandates, but we can use better judgement and make an easy adjustment to our own behaviors by simply getting vaccinated, and return to putting on a mask," Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said in a statement.

New Haven became the first city in Connecticut to mandate masks in indoor spaces Monday, after Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont granted municipalities the authority to require masks. Lamont has not reimposed statewide mask requirements.

Hartford's rules will apply to anyone indoors in the city with exceptions for medical conditions, children under 2, people eating or drinking and office spaces where work spaces are separated by partitions.

Stamford will require mask-wearing at all indoor retail and public spaces regardless of vaccination status, as well as outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people at city-owned properties including parks, with similar exceptions.

Bridgeport said it's mandate will follow federal guidelines and apply to indoor facilities such as restaurants, grocery stores, theaters, gyms and retail stores.

Back in May, Connecticut lifted its mask mandate for vaccinated people, but businesses could require patrons to wear them. 

That changed with the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut rising above 200 for the first time since early May. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the state has risen over the past two weeks from about 220 on July 25 to about 540 on Sunday.