FDNY firefighter drowns at Jersey Shore beach

article

"We are heartbroken to learn about the death of Firefighter Mark Batista." — FDNY statement

A New York City firefighter lost his life after drowning at a Jersey Shore beach, authorities said.

According to authorities, FDNY firefighter Mark Batista, of Teaneck, New Jersey, died Friday morning.

The 39-year-old reportedly went into the water at Sylvania Avenue beach in Avon-by-the-Sea around 8:30 a.m. to assist his 15-year-old daughter.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the girl to require assistance near a jetty.

RELATED: Swimmers rescued at Jersey Shore beach; 1 dead

Reports said first responders contacted by witnesses rescued the girl from the water, but her father was not found until around 10 a.m. about 50 feet from the shore.

Firefighter Batista was a dedicated public servant who spent fifteen years serving in the FDNY." — FDNY statement

The girl was transported to the hospital and was expected to recover.

In a statement, the FDNY said, "We are heartbroken to learn about the death of Firefighter Mark Batista, who died Friday while swimming at the Jersey Shore. Firefighter Batista was a dedicated public servant who spent fifteen years serving in the FDNY, as both an EMT and a firefighter. We join his family in mourning his tragic passing."

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.