Swimmers rescued at Jersey Shore beach; 1 dead

A 39-year-old father, of Teaneck, New Jersey, has died trying to save his daughter who was swimming in distress.

Several agencies spent the morning searching for a pair of missing swimmers at Sylvania Avenue Beach in New Jersey.

It was around 8:30 a.m. when Avon-by-the-Sea police responded to reports of two swimmers in distress in the ocean.

Rescuers found the daughter and safely pulled her out of the water.

She was taken to University Medical Center in stable condition.

They have not been identified.