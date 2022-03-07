Many NJ schools drop mask mandate

Monday was a big day in New Jersey. For the first time in two years, New Jerseyans are not under a public health emergency and some kids don't need to wear masks to school.

The Montclair School District is one of several that has decided masking is a personal choice. That meant that kids at Edgemont Elementary greeted each other with a face not hidden behind a mask for the first time in two years.

Some of these kids have never been in a classroom with a teacher who did not have their face covered. For many, their entire grade school experience to this point had been defined by a virus, an internet connection, and a piece of cloth.

But other districts — including Paterson and Newark — are remaining masked. Officials there are choosing to wait to see if COVID-19 cases spike.

Masks could come back: during an active outbreak in the community or in a local school, after returning from quarantine, and for those students participating in "test to stay."

