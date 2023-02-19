Man dragged off NYC subway, punched several times in brutal attack

article

The NYPD is seeking a man they said dragged another man off a Manhattan subway train before punching him multiple times in the face.

It happened Saturday around 7:45 a.m. on board a southbound #4 train.

According to police, the man approached the 26-year-old victim and grabbed him by his jacket collar. A struggle ensued.

The man then allegedly dragged the victim to the platform floor and punched him several times in the face after the train entered the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station, police said.

The individual then fled.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for bruises and swelling to his right eye and cheek.

"Our subways are in a state of emergency." — Charlton D'Souza, president of Passengers United

The suspect is described as a man with dark complexion, 5’10" in height and approximately 200 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with red lettering, a blue and yellow shirt, blue pants and yellow sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Despite the MTA's expanded initiatives to keep subways safe, there have still been a number of transit crimes. Last Tuesday, a homeless man was arrested for shoving a 66-year-old man onto the subway tracks.

Police say 44-year-old Corey Walcott was arrested and has been charged with assault.

According to the NYPD, the victim was at the President Street station in Crown Heights when Walcott allegedly pushed him onto the tracks in a seemingly unprovoked attack.

"Our subways are in a state of emergency. I've been saying this, I've been to all these crime scenes, and we're fed up," said Charlton D'Souza, the president of Passengers United.

Ridership is still down in the city as many riders are reluctant to take public transit given the concern for safety.