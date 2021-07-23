Manhattan Marriage Bureau reopens for in-person ceremonies, licenses

Queens couple Serenity Newson and Tyreke Punch had an in-person wedding at the city clerk's Marriage Bureau in Lower Manhattan on Friday just in time before their baby son, who is expected any day now, is born.

"I'm feeling excited, it's been a long time coming with COVID and everything made the process hard," Newson said. "But since they opened back up today they made things easier."

"It just feels good that everything is open and we are able to do this, not virtually," Punch added.

For the first time since March 2020, in-person weddings and marriage license appointments are back at the bureau. It's just like old times but with masks on. Some couples have postponed their weddings two or three times, while others are rushing to get hitched now in case the delta variant closes the city down again.

"I think COVID intensified our dedication to wanting to get married," one groom told FOX 5 NY.

It was also an important and lucrative day for vendors. We spoke with a photographer and a florist who both regularly set up here before COVID. They struggled to make ends meet this past year.

"I'm very happy because it's been one year since it's closed and I'm happy today," photographer Braulio Cuenca said. "I like to take pictures for weddings. I've been here a long time, like 25 to 30 years."

Florist George Taxi said it's great to be back because he missed it.

"But hopefully, will get back to normal," Taxi said. "It's been kind of slow."

For now, the Manhattan Marriage Bureau is the only one open in the city. Walk-ins are not allowed. You have to make an appointment online at nyc.gov/cupid .

