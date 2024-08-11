Man stabbed in the stomach outside Randall’s Island shelter: NYPD

A man was stabbed in the stomach outside a shelter area on Randall's Island on Sunday, police said.

The stabbing happened at 10:33 a.m.

Police said a 26-year-old man was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made yet.

This comes after a woman died, and two men were hospitalized after a shooting that happened near a migrant shelter on Randall's Island in July.

It happened around 3:30 in the morning on July 29 at Wards Meadow Loop Field 71.

A 44-year-old woman was shot in the face and neck and has died. A 32-year-old man who was shot in the throat and a 31-year-old woman who was shot in the back were recovering.

Now, police say they are working with the community to stop the ongoing violence in the area.

NYPD officials say the July 29 fatal shooting on Randall's Island was an act of retaliation amid ongoing and unreported violence in the area.

Police also say the shooting "did not surprise them at all," and are looking into quality of life conditions as the city continues to struggle with the ongoing migrant crisis.