Man stabbed inside Wall Street subway station

A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the neck inside the Wall Street subway station Tuesday morning, said police.

Two men were involved in an altercation when one of them was stabbed with a box cutter.

The incident occurred at about 6 a.m. on a northbound train on the 4/5 line.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the station near Broadway. No arrests were made.

Violent crime on the subway has surged since last year. In one of the most recent incidents, a man was slashed with a machete inside Penn Station.

On March 29, the suspect walked up to the victim, a 46-year-old man, inside the 34th Street and Penn Station subway station, pulled out a machete and struck the victim in the head with it.