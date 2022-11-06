Man stabbed in neck on Bronx subway platform: NYPD

article

The NYPD is investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck on a subway platform in the Bronx early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the victim, a 44-year-old man, was standing on the 6 train platform at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Station in the Soundview section when an unidentified suspect stabbed him in the neck.

The attacker fled the scene after the stabbing.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

There have been a number of knife crime incidents on the New York City Subway in the last two weeks.

On October 28, police say a man stabbed another subway rider in Harlem after the victim refused to argue with him. Just a day later, two men were injured after an early-morning knife fight inside a Times Square subway station.